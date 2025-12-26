JADE – Frozen Song Lyrics

Song Name – Frozen
Singer – Jade
Check out Frozen Song Lyrics by Jade
You only see what your eyes want to see
How can life be what you want it to be?
You’re frozen when your heart’s not open
You’re so consumed with how much you get
You waste your time with hate and regret
You’re broken when your heart’s not open
Mm, if I could melt your heart
Mm, we’d never be apart
Mm, give yourself to me
Mm, you hold the key
Now there’s no point in placing the blame
And you should know I suffer the same
If I lose you, my heart will be broken (Mm)
Love is a bird, she needs to fly (She needs to fly)
Let all the hurt inside of you die
You’re frozen when your heart’s not open (Mm)
Mm, if I could melt your heart
Mm, we’d never be apart (We’d never be apart)
Mm, if I could melt your heart
Mm, we’d never be apart
Mm, give yourself to me
Mm, you hold the key (Ah)
Mm, if I could melt your heart (Oh)
Mm, never be apart, no
Mm, ooh, give yourself to me
Mm, oh, you hold the key