JADE – Frozen Song Lyrics

Song Name – Frozen

Singer – Jade

Check out Frozen Song Lyrics by Jade

You only see what your eyes want to see

How can life be what you want it to be?

You’re frozen when your heart’s not open

You’re so consumed with how much you get

You waste your time with hate and regret

You’re broken when your heart’s not open

Mm, if I could melt your heart

Mm, we’d never be apart

Mm, give yourself to me

Mm, you hold the key

Now there’s no point in placing the blame

And you should know I suffer the same

If I lose you, my heart will be broken (Mm)

Love is a bird, she needs to fly (She needs to fly)

Let all the hurt inside of you die

You’re frozen when your heart’s not open (Mm)

Mm, if I could melt your heart

Mm, we’d never be apart (We’d never be apart)

Mm, if I could melt your heart

Mm, we’d never be apart

Mm, give yourself to me

Mm, you hold the key (Ah)

Mm, if I could melt your heart (Oh)

Mm, never be apart, no

Mm, ooh, give yourself to me

Mm, oh, you hold the key