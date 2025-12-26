SUICIDEBOYS – 2009 Reggie Bush Song Lyrics

Song name – 2009 Reggie Bush

Band – Suicideboys

Check out 2009 Reggie Bush Song Lyrics by SUICIDEBOYS

(Pull the trigger, Budd Dwyer, hahaha)

(It’s a smash)

Northside, northside, northside (Northside)

Northside, northside, northside (Northside)

(Indiana Slicky)

Northside, northside, northside (Northside)

Fort Wayne, ayy, ayy

Northside, northside, northside (Northside)

Yessir, it’s that white playa, world shaper, get so lit, he flip the breaker (Get up off my d*ck)

Dope up on my razor, hundred acres, what the f*ck’s a neighbor? (Get up off my d*ck)

I done hit the majors, and at best they just a D1 hater (Get up off my d*ck)

All my crackers shoot like lakers, feel like Ninja with the taper yeah (Get up off my d*ck)

Yeah, blunt fat as Brendan Fraser, smoking like a f*ckin’ nuisance (Get up off my d*ck)

Done f*cked a b*tch to get some Xanax up in Massachusetts (Get up off my d*ck)

I don’t give two f*cks, sipping two cups, bumping Via Crucis (Get up off my d*ck)

Shades on like DB Cooper, meds got me in a stupor (Get up off my d*ck)

Down to shoot it, guess that I was born to die a hooper (Get up off my d*ck)

Might die a junkie but f*ck ’em, I ain’t gon’ die a loser (Get up off my d*ck)

Indiana $licky, off a big 10 like a hoosier (Get up off my *ick)

Crash Rarri’s, Ferris Bueller, I’m way too hot to cool off (Get up off my d*ck)

Beat his a*s on a Thursday like he Mason Rudolph (Get up off my d*ck)

Get bored with rap, might run for mayor just to make some new laws (Get up off my d*ck)

Got my morals from some dope fiends, grew up in pool halls (Get up off my d*ck)

Sip drank and put that Screw on (Get up off my d*ck)

Grandma was cutting coupons, got babies raising newborns (Get up off my d*ck)

Daddy said, “F*ck that, make it right, don’t give a f*ck ’bout two wrongs” (Get up off my d*ck)

The f*ck is off? I’m too on, I’m popping pills in Tucson (Get up off my d*ck)

Pussy wanna throw them hands? I’m beating him down till he need new bones (Get up off my d*ck)

Get the f*ck off my d*ck, ho

Get the f*ck off my d*ck (Get off my d*ck)

Get the f*ck off my d*ck , ho

Get the f*ck off my d*ck (Get off my d*ck)

Get the f*ck off my d*ck, ho

Get the f*ck off my d*ck (Get off my d*ck)

Get the f*ck off my d*ck, ho

Get the f*ck off my d*ck (Get off my d*ck)

Southside, southside, southside (7th Ward)

Southside, southside, southside (7th Ward)

Southside, southside, southside (7th Ward)

Southside, southside, southside (7th Ward)

Grip the .45, I’ma slide by at nighttime

Blinded by the light, out of sight at the right time

Strange apparitions in the sky may be a sign that I’ma die

So I hold my 3’s high, reppin’ 59

Coughin’ up a demon, now it’s staring at me scheming, glare gleaming

So I flick my cigarette up in its right eye

Super Black Eagle 3, Max 7 Realtree

Smoked him with one shot, therefore altering the timeline

Hoppin’ in my bayberry Calais, riding by all these Jezebels

Ho, nice try, I already met a girl, rang them wedding bells

Never had intent to sell, I would always do it

I hope my enemies getting well, I know they ’bout to lose it

Yeah, this shit can be confusing, but I find it kinda soothing

I’m waiting on my death, tired of all this endless looping

Catch me on stage any day

I don’t care if they cheering or they booing, I cross the dollar sign and rue it

Ask me where the f*ck I been, they say, “Duckboy, where you at?”

Isolating, left the chat, roll it back to back to back

Miss me with that shit ho

Miss with that shit (Miss me with that shit)

Miss me with that shit ho

Miss with that shit (Miss me with that shit)

Miss me with that shit ho

Miss with that shit (Miss me with that shit)

Miss me with that shit ho

Miss with that shit