SUICIDEBOYS – Leviticus Song Lyrics

Song Name – Leviticus
Band – Suicideboys
Check out Leviticus Song Lyrics by SUICIDEBOYS
Because your guilt is great
Because your sins are flagrant
I have done these things to you
Therefore, all who have devoured you shall be devoured
(You did good $lick)
And all your foes, everyone of them shall go into captivity
(It’s a Smash)
And those who plundered you shall be plundered
And those who prey on you, I will make ’em pray
For I will restore health to you, and your wounds I will heal
Declares the Lord
Praise thе mighty God, take me out of this façade
Lord, I’vе had enough of all this pain and suffering
I’ve lost count, I can’t add it up
Fightin’ off demons one by one, but now there’s legions of ’em comin’ for me, seethin’
‘Cause I got washed clean in Christ’s blood
Raise my sword up to the sky, that’s when lightning struck
Point it at the enemy, he’s tremblin’, his psyche f*cked
Wash all my sins away, Lord, send a mighty flood
Raise me out of this chaos, I’ll be welcomin’ the righteous dove
As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death
I shall fear no man, I shall fear no evil
As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death
I shall fear no man, I shall fear no evil
Pray for peace, prepare for war!
Put me on the front lines covered in your blood
If it be the day I die, I pray I die in martyrdom
Sheddin’ out my flesh, smokin’ demons got me high
Jesus wept, for God, I step, but first the old me had to die
Fresh up out the f*ckin’ grave
Armored up, mask on, Grey Five Nine the new crusade
My destination where the darkness waits
For even though I’m walkin’ through the valley, I am unafraid