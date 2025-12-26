SUICIDEBOYS – Leviticus Song Lyrics

Song Name – Leviticus

Band – Suicideboys

Because your guilt is great

Because your sins are flagrant

I have done these things to you

Therefore, all who have devoured you shall be devoured

(You did good $lick)

And all your foes, everyone of them shall go into captivity

(It’s a Smash)

And those who plundered you shall be plundered

And those who prey on you, I will make ’em pray

For I will restore health to you, and your wounds I will heal

Declares the Lord

Praise thе mighty God, take me out of this façade

Lord, I’vе had enough of all this pain and suffering

I’ve lost count, I can’t add it up

Fightin’ off demons one by one, but now there’s legions of ’em comin’ for me, seethin’

‘Cause I got washed clean in Christ’s blood

Raise my sword up to the sky, that’s when lightning struck

Point it at the enemy, he’s tremblin’, his psyche f*cked

Wash all my sins away, Lord, send a mighty flood

Raise me out of this chaos, I’ll be welcomin’ the righteous dove

As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death

I shall fear no man, I shall fear no evil

As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death

I shall fear no man, I shall fear no evil

Pray for peace, prepare for war!

Put me on the front lines covered in your blood

If it be the day I die, I pray I die in martyrdom

Sheddin’ out my flesh, smokin’ demons got me high

Jesus wept, for God, I step, but first the old me had to die

Fresh up out the f*ckin’ grave

Armored up, mask on, Grey Five Nine the new crusade

My destination where the darkness waits

For even though I’m walkin’ through the valley, I am unafraid

