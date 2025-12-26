Kajol in Stranger Things 5? Viral Video Sends Internet Into Total Meltdown

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 has finally begun streaming on Netflix, and fans across the globe are busy binge-watching, theorizing, and sharing emotional reactions to the penultimate chapter of the iconic series. Amid intense discussions about the story line and character arcs, an unexpected viral video has stolen the spotlight — one that hilariously suggests Bollywood superstar Kajol has made a surprise cameo in the show.

The clip was shared by a netizen on X (formerly Twitter), who cheekily captioned it, “Just watched this scene from Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kajol ji was surprisingly good (sic).” The post quickly went viral, leaving many users momentarily confused before realizing it was all part of an elaborate joke.

As expected, social media did what it does best — turned confusion into comedy. Memes and witty reactions flooded the platform, with one user joking, “Arey bhaiya galat download kar liya (sic),” while another quipped, “Ye Stranger Things nahi hai bhai, ye ‘अजनबी चीजें’ hai (sic).” Adding to the hilarity, a third user innocently commented, “Ohh Kajol get camio in stranger things great (sic),” fully embracing the absurd narrative.

For those genuinely wondering — the answer is a firm no. Kajol does not appear in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2. The viral clip is actually from her recently released film Maa, which hit theatres earlier this year.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa received mixed responses from critics and audiences and concluded its theatrical run with a modest box office collection of ₹36.08 crore. The confusion likely arose due to visual similarities between Vecna, the terrifying antagonist from Stranger Things, and Daitya, the villain from Maa. The eerie resemblance made the meme surprisingly convincing at first glance.

Just watched this scene from Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kajol ji was surprisingly good. pic.twitter.com/PbStAS0Zs7 — V.I.V.E.K (@vivek_1052) December 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 itself has received mixed reviews. While many fans praised the emotional weight and performances, others felt the narrative leaned too heavily on exposition. The Free Press Journal rated it three stars, noting that while the season offers strong emotional moments, it sometimes mistakes preparation for payoff.

Season 5 marks the grand finale of Stranger Things and is being released in three volumes. Volume 1 dropped in November, Volume 2 premiered on December 25, and the final chapter, Volume 3, is scheduled to stream on December 31, 2025.

Until then, fans will continue decoding theories, debating plotlines, and — apparently — spotting imaginary Bollywood cameos in Hawkins.