Noah Schnapp Breaks Fans’ Hearts With Farewell Note Ahead of Stranger Things Finale

As Stranger Things readies for its final installment, emotions are running high for fans, and also for those cast. Actor Noah Schnapp, known for holding a spot in the series as Will Byers ever since season one, has penned a message of reflection for fans of Stranger Things to take a pause, breathe, and cherish these moments.

Schnapp took to his Instagram handle and posted several pictures taken from the set of the fifth season of Stranger Things Vol. 2. He posted the pictures along with a message that symbolized the true meaning and purpose that the show aims for. Schnapp says that the real “power” that is derived from the show is not telekinesis and supernatural powers but friendship and embracing oneself.

“So excited to share this chapter with all of you,” Schnapp wrote. “As we head towards the final week, I would love the viewer to dive back into the show, relive memories, and share the memories that they have made,” Schnapp urged his fans. “These are the moments that matter to us the most, and we don’t even realize how important they are,” he added.

The actor also extended his appreciation for the feeling of being part of a family created through the years of the show. Schnapp talked about the value of being able to see the friendships that have developed in various ways amongst the show’s fans. For Schnapp, the most satisfying experience associated with the show would be the level of connection the series made in the audience.

“You’ll always have a place in me and within this show, no matter who you are,” Schnapp wrote, echoing the sense of inclusivity that has always characterized Stranger Things since day one. The young actor took this opportunity to remind his fans that a real connection could only be established if they were able to let people see them for who they truly are and realize that this could often be the start of experiencing a deeper kind of love and acceptance.

Schnapp ended his message to conclude that one of the biggest take-aways from ‘Stranger Things’ is that true strength is to be found in friendship and loyalty and not in supernatural powers, no matter how amazing they appear to be on screen. He ended this message with “Volume 2 is now streaming. The end is near for our beloved show.”

Stranger Things first aired in 2016 and incorporates elements of horror, science fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age stories and is situated in the town of Hawkins, in the state of Indiana, during the 1980s. The series revolves around a group of children whose lives are turned upside down after they encounter “Eleven,” a girl with psychokinetic abilities, and “The Upside Down.”

The cast of actors and actresses, which includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and many others, has made a significant influence and impact on the series as one of the most influential shows of its generation. Significantly, Schnapp’s message marks the end of one of such shows that formed an impact in lives.