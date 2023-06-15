Kubbra Sait says her 'The Trial' character is 'hardwired and strong'

Actress Kubbra Sait, best known for her role in the Netflix neo-noir crime thriller series ‘Sacred Games’, will be soon seen in the upcoming courtroom drama web series ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ in the role of Sana, who she described as a headstrong person.

The actress spoke about Sana, a fierce, fiery and unabashed character, and said that she “is hardwired and strong” as “she has seen the worst already and she does things that require her to be twisted”.

Elaborating on the same, she said: “One thing that I realised while filming for this show is how women who have a consistent need to be happy and only when they’re affable and sprightly, they are nice, but if they are rough on the edges and don’t sugarcoat things, only then they are tough.”

Along with Kubbra, the show also stars Padma Shri awardee Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, along with actors Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

“For me and for Sana as a character, this was definitely a stereotype that we broke. Sana is hardwired and strong willed, she has seen the worst already and she does things that require her to be twisted. You know, she is that classic ‘agar ghee seedhi ungli se na nikle toh ungli tedhi karni chahiye’ and it’s amazing to be able to play that. That person is so not me, I thought that was an incredible change for me,” she added.

The series is an adaptation of the 2009 American courtroom drama series ‘The Good Wife’ by Robert King and Michelle King, and has been directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Banijay Asia. The show will begin streaming on July 14, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar.