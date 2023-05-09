scorecardresearch
Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, who holds the Guinness world record for having crooned the maximum songs in a single day, wasn't aware of his daughter Shannon K's acting debut in the movie, 'Chal Zindagi', alongside Sanjay Mishra, Mita Vasisht and Vivek Dahiya.

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut
The ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’ hitmaker was oblivious about his baby girl’s acting debut till she actually signed and started shooting for the film. However, he is now chuffed with her decision.

He said, “Shannon came to Mumbai and told me the news later, when they started shooting for a couple of days. She actually wanted to make sure of everything before she told me as she was a little nervous about how I would react. That’s why I was unaware that Shannon had signed her acting debut in ‘Chal Zindagi’.”

He further mentioned, “She makes her own work decisions because we as parents raised her to be independent. She is a very obedient child and shares everything with her mom. I’m a little strict so she gets nervous sometimes. She picked an ensemble cast movie, which makes me proud of her.”

‘Chal Zindagi’ is directed by Vivek Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu, who has been in the music industry for more than four decades, is currently occupied with stage shows and his independent singles.

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana
Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer
Entertainment Today

