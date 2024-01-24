'Laapataa Ladies' trailer renders colours of realism about two missing brides

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it promises a laugh riot deriving its comedy from the hinterland of India.

The 2 minute 25 seconds long trailer begins with a baarat reaching home. The bridegroom is in for a shock when he realises that his bride has been swapped. He goes to the police station to seek help from the officers and tells them what exactly happened.

The film is set in rural India, and talks about two young brides who get lost on a train and the pursuit of people who find themselves in a series of bafflement on the go.

The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel aand Ravi Kishan, and does justice to realism that the makers have aimed for.

It is directed by Kiran Rao with screenplay & dialogues written by Sneha Desai. The film has received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film is all set for its release on March 1, 2024.

