scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Maya Jama, Neelam Gill in London

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted partying it up with two of his rumoured flames – Maya Jama and Neelam Gill – in London, after being linked to both stars.

The Oscar-winner, 48, known for dating younger models, was seen out and about in the UK capital, The Sunreported.

The ‘Inception’ and ‘Titanic’ star hit London dressed all in black and reunited with Maya and Neelam, both 28, at Vogue’s Summer Party.

They rubbed shoulders with A-Listers inside Chiltern Firehouse including pop stars Rita Ora, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ella Eyre, and Katy Perry, Emily Ratajkowski, and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez.

Both Maya and Neelam stole the show in floor-sweeping gowns.

One video filmed inside the venue captured Maya, who is the ‘Love Island’ host, and Leonardo chatting at the bar.

Her black frock featured a low-cut scoop neck and was trimmed with diamantes, with Maya styling her hair in loose waves.

Neelam, who was spotted enjoying dinner in Paris with Leo last month, looked equally sensational in a sheer body stocking dress.

Earlier this year The Sun revealed Leo had sent Maya roses as a romantic gesture after being introduced by mutual friends.She partied with him in London in February before spending more time with him in New York.Maya was spotted wearing a ‘Leo’ necklace. However, she quickly denied they were dating.

“I’ve been minding my business on holiday and said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now. That is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please,” she wrote on social media.

Neelam was spotted on the actor’s $150 million yacht off the Amalfi Coast last month.

Maya was previously engaged to basketball star Ben Simmons. She also dated British rapper Stormzy from 2015 to 2019.

Neelam’s private life has been kept under wraps since she shot to fame back in 2015. She was also linked with Zayn Malik.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Hyderabad FC sign Australian winger Joe Knowles
Next article
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif jet off to undisclosed location ahead of her b'day
This May Also Interest You
News

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif jet off to undisclosed location ahead of her b'day

Sports

Football: Hyderabad FC sign Australian winger Joe Knowles

Sports

Dream would be to win gold, stand on podium and sing the national anthem: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Technology

Xbox's Larry Hryb aka 'Major Nelson' leaves Microsoft after 20 years 

Sports

Particularly pleased with the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi, says Babar Azam ahead of Tests against Lanka

Technology

Meta introduces generative AI model 'CM3leon' for text, images

Sports

We have missed Bumrah a lot in the last 1-1.5 years, admits Paras Mhambrey

Sports

Football: West Ham United confirm Declan Rice's departure

News

‘Return of the Living Dead’ set for comeback after two decades

News

Randeep Hooda visits Swatantrya Veer Smarak, meets Savarkar's family

Sports

The way Yashasvi applied himself on the wicket was very good to see, says bowling coach Mahmbrey

News

Old rival Janet Jackson reaches out to Madonna to wish her well

Sports

UTT: Chennai Lions aim to continue winning form, face U Mumba TT (preview)

News

Ranbir Kapoor allegedly 'harassed' by a biker; fans call it 'stupid'

News

Kriti opens up on loving butterflies to explain production house's name

News

Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah Khan to make their pan-India debuts in Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha'

Sports

Avinash Sable returns for his third Diamond League appearance this season

Sports

Ponting lauds Yashavi, feels Ruturaj could also be serious Test match player

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US