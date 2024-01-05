‘Love & duas’: Sushmita Sen on ‘babush’ Rohman Shawl’s birthday

Actress Sushmita Sen has penned a birthday wish for her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, wishing him a “toast” of happiness and abundance of love.

Sushmita and Rohman were in a romantic relationship from 2018 to 2021. The former Miss Universe had announced their break up through an Instagram post on December 23, 2021.

Now, on the occasion of Rohman’s birthday, the ‘Aankhen’ actress shared a mirror selfie, wherein both can be seen in winter outfits.

Sushmita is wearing a black jogger and a matching leather jacket, and paired it with a grey beanie cap and grey boots.

On the other hand, Rohman is wearing a black joggers and matching jacket.

The birthday post reads: “Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl. A toast to your happiness always!!! Abundance of love & Duas!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!!”

Rohman commented on the picture, and wrote: “Thank you Babushh.”

Sushmita’s daughter Renee wrote: “I love this picture.”

Sushmita has two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in season 3 of the crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’. She also portrayed Gauri Sawant in the web series ‘Taali’.