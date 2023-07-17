scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) The filming of ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’ started in full-swing on Monday. The film is a sequel to the 2010 cult classic ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha’, which was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is regarded as one of the highly experimental films in Hindi cinema.

‘LSD 2’ explores the complexities of relationships and sheds light on the hidden facets of modern-day love in a world where Internet is a necessity. Building upon the legacy of the first film, ‘LSD 2’ pushes the boundaries and promises to be even more explicit, ensuring an edgier and deeply immersive experience for the audience. The film is touted to be laced with a gripping narrative and compelling performances, and will delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of the word driven by technology.

The makers announced that the film is flagging off its shoot on social media. National Award winning director Dibakar Banerjee is at the helm of affairs and promises a compelling story like the first part of the film.

However, the details with regards to the cast have been kept under the wraps.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies, ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’ is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 16, 2024.

–IANSaa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

News

Sonam Kapoor hails ‘insanely talented’ Alcaraz from Wimbledon’s Centre Court

Technology

Google working on 'Connected Flight' mode for Android: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US