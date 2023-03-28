scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Loved sharing screens with all co-stars': Mandakini recalls initial days of her career

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Veteran actress Mandakini recalled her initial days of acting career and how certain times she had to shoot for long hours without getting any breaks.

She added that she loved sharing screen space with all her co-actors and she missed those days.

The 59-year-old actress posted a throwback picture of her on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “I remember those days when I had to wake up early and sometimes we had to shoot till morning.”

Mandakini, who acted with many popular Bollywood actors such as Rajiv Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Aditya Pancholi, Govinda, and many more, added that she enjoyed working with the stars of her time.

“I loved sharing screens with my all co-stars. It was an amazing time,” she added.

After her post, many of her fans have asked her to share more of her throwback pictures.

Mandakini, who was introduced by legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor in the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, later worked in ‘Dance Dance’, ‘Pyaar Karke Dekho’, ‘Pyaar Mohabbat’, ‘Commando’, ‘Dushman’, among others.

–IANS

ila/uk/

Previous article
Rahul Subramanian to engage in crowd-work with upcoming comedy special 'Rahul Talks to People'
Next article
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'
This May Also Interest You
News

Shoaib Ibrahim on his new look in 'Ajooni': I am seen wearing a turban, funny glasses

News

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'

News

Rahul Subramanian to engage in crowd-work with upcoming comedy special 'Rahul Talks to People'

News

Liv Tyler set to return to MCU after 16 years

News

'Sutta' was a learning curve for Jaan Kumar Sanu

Sports

Miami Open: Sabalenka cruises into fifth quarterfinals of the season; Pegula sets up clash with Potapova

News

Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti turn Radha, Krishna for 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

News

Did Deepika Padukone not notice Jason Derulo as she walks past at airport

Sports

Miami Open: Tsitsipas wins opener to enter Round-4, Medvedev gets walkover

News

Biopic on Pakistani queer anchor, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Begum Nawazish Ali in works

News

Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had ‘beef with people’ in Bollywood, says she was ‘pushed into a corner’

News

Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!

News

Justin Bieber reportedly considering retirement after selling entire music catalogue for $200 mn

Sports

We needed to play for Pakistan's pride and we did it, says Shadab after avoiding series sweep against Afghanistan

News

TV actress Nandini Sharma claims that she lost projects for being overweight

News

Kerala bids tearful adieu to popular actor Innocent

News

Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar ‘banned’ Priyanka Chopra

News

Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment following arrest

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US