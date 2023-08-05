scorecardresearch
M. Nassar wants to spend quality time with family after shooting for 'The Jengaburu Curse' in Odisha

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Veteran actor M. Nassar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming show, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’, he shared that he would like to spend some quality time with his family in the state of Odisha where the show has been shot.

With a focus on showcasing the actual people, culture, and locations of the state, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’, which is touted to be a Cli-fi thriller series, has been extensively shot in Odisha. And the lead stars of the series, M. Nassar and Faria Abdullah, who spent months away from the comforts of a familiar city and their homes, cannot seem to get over the spell bounding experience they had while filming in the deep forests of Odisha.

Talking about the experience of shooting in Odisha, Nassar who plays the character of Ravichandran Rao in the series, said: “My visit to Odisha for the shoot took me to the heart of India. I was absolutely in awe. When we were shooting there, I realized why it is called the best hidden secret of India, it is so beautiful and extremely meditative to be in Odisha. The place is like heaven.”

He further mentioned: “It makes you feel as if you are in the lap of mother nature. In all honesty, I had a very shallow knowledge about Odisha, but once I got to live there, spend time with the locals and native people, and got familiar with their art and culture, I was amazed at how little we know. The people are so innocent and filled with humility. I have travelled all over India, but Odisha is different, so calm and content. It was such a surreal and riveting experience. I would definitely like to spend some quality time with family there and soak in everything that the nature has to offer in all its abundance that is available in this beautiful state.”

In agreement with her co-star, Faria Abdullah said: “Being in the heart of Odisha was a transformative journey. Staying in the forests and real locations allowed me to connect with the simplicity of the Odia people’s lifestyle. It felt like a detox for my mind and body, stepping away from the hustle of everyday life. The natural surrounding beauty was not only awe-inspiring but also provided the perfect canvas to bring our characters to life. The show truly is a heartfelt tribute to the enigmatic charm of Odisha, and I am glad I got to be a part of it.”

Set in a small town in Odisha, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ delves into the repercussions of mankind’s never-ending need for nature. Produced by Studio Next, the show is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda.

The series also stars Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat, and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

The show will be available to stream on Sony LIV from August 9.

–IANS

aa/kvd/sha

Agency News Desk
