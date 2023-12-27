Thursday, December 28, 2023
BollywoodNews

Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ ‘unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey’

Mahesh Bhatt has praised son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release ‘Animal’ as an "unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey" and his performance in the blockbuster.

By Agency News Desk
Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ 'unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey’
Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Animal _ pic courtesy news agency

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has praised son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release ‘Animal’ as an “unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey” and his performance in the blockbuster.

Lauding director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s daring approach, Mahesh said that the film is a “cinematic rarity and boldly defies mainstream norms.”

Talking about Ranbir’s performance in the film, he said: “In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance doesn’t just add depth; it makes the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey.”

‘Animal’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. In the film, Ranvijay “Vijay” Singh learns about an assassination attempt on his father and sets out to exact revenge.

Previous article
Kanye West shares apology note written in Hebrew, ‘regrets' anti-Semitic remarks
Next article
Premier League: Bournemouth cruise past Fulham to extend unbeaten run
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.