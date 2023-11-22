Mahindra Blues Festival to return in Feb at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio

Blues music festival Mahindra Blues Festival is set to be held in Mumbai on February 10 and February 11. The festival which started in 2011 brought along significant developments in the Blues culture of the country.

Regular attendees have been treated to performances by greats such as Buddy Guy, John Mayall, Taj Mahal, Charlie Musselwhite, Jimmie Vaughan, Billy Gibbons, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Johnny Lang, Beth Hart, Ana Popovic, Matt Schofield, Shemekia Copeland, along with a diverse roster of artists including Charlie “Kingfish” Ingram, Arinojoy Sarkar, Ivan Singh, and many more. Adding to its global appeal, the festival is also held biannually in Chicago at Buddy Guy’s Legends Club.

This time around, the festival will amp up the experience for the attendees with specially styled food and beverages, a comfortable den with a viewing screen for a more relaxed experience, and exclusive merchandise and record stalls.

Jay Shah, Vice President – Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said in a statement: “Mahindra is a name synonymous with nurturing arts, culture, and community, and continues to fuel India’s blues passion. The Mahindra Blues Festival is more than a convergence of musical talent; it’s a cultural odyssey that pays homage to the rich tapestry of blues music worldwide. As we step into our twelfth year, we’re honoured to continue fostering this deep-rooted connection among blues enthusiasts worldwide.”

Celebrating its 12th year, the Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF), a cornerstone of Asia’s blues scene and the very home of India’s blues movement, promises an electrifying blend of legendary and fresh blues talent from across the globe.

The line-up for the festival, which will be announced soon, will feature a mix of international stars and homegrown artistes. Echoing the reverence for the genre’s icons, the festival’s stages, including the ‘Polka Dot Parlour’ and the ‘Soul Strat Saloon’, will pay homage to legends and honour the contributions of Indian blues-rock stalwarts.

The festival will be held on February 10 and 11 at Mehboob Studio in Bandra area of Mumbai. Attendees can visit BookMyShow.