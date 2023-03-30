scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Maidaan' teaser presents the story of Indian football's 'Golden Era'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) The teaser of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ was unveiled on Thursday. One minute and 30 seconds long, the teaser tells the story of a fight against the odds as it takes a period sports drama route.

The trailer opens with monochrome shots from the 1952 Summer Olympics held in Helsinki, Finland, and narrates the story of India’s best-ever performance in football. The decade from 1952 to 1962 is regarded as the ‘Golden Era’ of Indian football.

The film follows the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach from Hyderabad who led the Indian team in its most glorious days ever. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the film’s screenplay and dialogues have been written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on June 23.

–IANS

aa/srb

Previous article
Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye'
This May Also Interest You
News

Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye'

News

htjj'PS -2' trailer shows Aishwarya's Nandini promising to finish the Cholas

News

'Farzi' actor Bhuvan Arora is IMDb's new Breakout Star

News

Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story

Sports

IPL 2023: Think Ravindra Jadeja will be pushed higher up in batting order, says Harbhajan

News

Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie 'Saindhav' to hit screens on Dec 23

Fashion and Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion

News

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston

News

'Ponniyin Selvan 2': Trailer of Mani Ratnan's grand movie released

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 40% jump in new Covid cases, Delhi govt calls emergency meet

Health & Lifestyle

Centre gives full basic customs duty exemption on import of drugs for rare diseases

News

Jeremy Renner broke 8 ribs in 14 places in snow plow accident

News

Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar are expecting their first child

Technology

Gaming firm Electronic Arts laying off about 6% of its workforce

Technology

India's PC, tablet market grew 5% to reach 19.6 mn units in 2022

Technology

HP Inc to further boost its local manufacturing footprint in India: CEO

Technology

Google denies it copied ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Sports

Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings' first game in IPL 2023: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US