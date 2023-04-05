scorecardresearch
Malayalam movie 'B 32 to 44' trailer unveils satire on 'the perfect body myth'

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, April 5 (IANS) Malayalam movie ‘B 32 to 44’ is a satire on “the perfect body myth”, that narrates the stories of five women and a transman from different social strata and the overwhelming pressure they face in their daily lives because of their unmodified bodies and their responses to the male-gaze.

The official trailer of the much-awaited film helmed by Shruthi Sharanyam was released on YouTube. Prominent figures from media, cinema, politics, literature shared the poster with compliments.

Set amidst a middle-class apartment, a few offices, a school and an upper-class home, belonging to six people (hailing from managerial class to working class), ‘B 32 to 44’ is also a philosophical inquiry into how we inhabit “Breast”, a body part women have and how “breast”, in turn, inhabits and uses us. Their stories are interwoven as each character is connected to one another in some common social settings. The film has a positive ending with each character surmounting her trauma and finding an anchor to move on.

The film is produced by KSFDC as part of the Kerala government’s women empowerment initiative. The video has been getting a positive response from movie connoisseurs and social media audiences alike.

The film releasing on April 6, features an ensemble cast of talented actresses, including Remya Nambessan, Zarin Shihab, Anarkali Marikar, Ashwathy B, Krisha Kurup, and debutant Raina Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

The film aims to promote body positivity and the importance of self-love and acceptance. Harish Uthaman, Remya Suvi, Sajitha Madathil, Gibin Gopinath, Sajin Cherukayil, Neena Cherian, Sidharth Varma, and Ananth Jijo Antony are also part of the cast.

The film also boasts a talented technical crew. The cinematography is by Sudeep Elamon, with edit supervision by Mahesh Narayanan and edited by Rahul Radhakrishnan. The music is composed by Sudeep Palanad, while the sound design is a collaboration between S. Radhakrishnan, Satheesh Babu, and Shine B John. The lyrics are by Shruthi Sharanyam, with art direction by Dundhu Rajeev and costume design by Femina Jabbar. The line producer for the film is Badusha NM, with Remya Sarvada Das serving as the first assistant director.

