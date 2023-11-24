Manoj Bajpayee’s survival thriller ‘Joram’ gives goosebumps

Zee Studios, in collaboration with Makhijafilm, is set to captivate audiences with their latest offering, ‘Joram’. The intense and realistic survival thriller, starring acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Smita Tambe, is scheduled for release on December 8.

The heart-pounding trailer introduces audiences to a never-before-seen rustic avatar of Manoj Bajpayee, portraying a father on the run, navigating through life’s challenges with a baby strapped to him. Director Devashish Makhija weaves a tale of an outcast fighting for survival, promising to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Shariq Patel, CBO at Zee Studios, commented, “The gripping ride that ‘Joram’ offers is truly remarkable, showcasing a blend of gruesome reality and intense storytelling. We are truly proud of our creation and cannot wait to share with the global audience.”

Writer-Director Devashish Makhija, overwhelmed with excitement, stated, “This survival thriller drama plumbs the depths of human resilience and the pursuit of life against all odds. At Makhijafilm, producer Anupama Bose and the entire brilliant, fearless crew and cast have all put in an incredible amount of hard work and years of thought into the making of this film. We are grateful to Zee Studios for this – our first ever big screen release – and we are all brimming with eager anticipation for the world to finally see it.”

Manoj Bajpayee, lead star of the film added, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Joram’. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects. I am thankful to Zee and Devashish for believing in me. We’re really overwhelmed by the response we have got so far and I’m very excited for everyone to watch the trailer because it really offers you a glimpse of what’s to come.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Smita Tambe, integral parts of the ensemble cast, reciprocated the praise. Zeeshan remarked, “I’m playing Ratnakar, a cop from the city in the movie. He’s not well-off and is at the bottom of the social ladder, even among his colleagues. As someone who grew up in the city, working on this film took me to jungles and iron ore mines for the first time. It made me realize how much I can relate to Ratnakar and it makes you appreciate what life has given you. So I have learnt a lot from this film and I really hope everyone learns something from it too.”

Joram is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Makhijafilm, marking a milestone in impactful storytelling. The gripping trailer is now available for viewing, offering a glimpse into the intense and suspenseful world of Joram.

Directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty and the editing mastery of Abhro Banerjee. The soul-stirring music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde. A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, ‘Joram’ is set to become a cinematic milestone, eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike and is set to release on 8th December.