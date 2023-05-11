scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Manushi Chhillar all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 76th edition will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. She will be joining actress Anushka Sharma at the prestigious celebration.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have been part of the jury for the French festival.

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari have also walked the red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will be seen in ‘Tehran’ next to John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej, among many others.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in a hot red thigh-slit dress “Fans Sing ‘Haye Haye Mirchi’
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in a hot red thigh-slit dress “Fans Sing ‘Haye Haye Mirchi’

News

Kangana on 'Rascals', 'Double Dhamaal': Never made any wrong decisions ever

Sports

West Indies men to take on UAE in 3 ODIs to prepare for World Cup Qualifier

News

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga announce strategic content partnership

News

Hansal Mehta's series 'Scoop' inspired by Jigna Vora's book to release on June 2

Sports

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Minor records statement before magistrate

Sports

Atanu Das, Mehuli Ghosh back in TOPS; young shooter Tilottama in TOPS Development Group

Technology

Google opens Bard AI to over 180 countries, including India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, first guest at Abdu Rozik’s burger restaurant ‘Burgirr’

Sports

Italian International: Fognini stuns Murray, to meet Arthur Fils in next round

News

'General Hospital' actress Jacklyn Zeman passes away at 70

News

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis to return in ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Sports

IPL 2023: Losing three wickets in Power-play stopped us from chasing a gettable target, says DC's Warner

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone features on the cover of Time Magazine as ‘global star’

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli posts a video on grudges, seen as an attempt to bring closure to spat with Gambhir

News

South Indian actor Suman Talwar to enter politics again

News

Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game of Girgit'

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni happy that Jaddu, Moeen got to spend time in the middle against DC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US