Marriage over, time to go to Pandara Road for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

After their grand wedding celebrations at the city of lakes Udaipur, the newly-wed newsmaking couple, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have returned to the Capital for the bride’s ‘griha pravesh’ at Raghav’s Pandara Road MP’s bungalow.

Parineeti exuded understated elegance in a parrot-green suit and pink ‘choora’. She was seen sporting a visible sindoor and a mangalsutra, looking beautiful as a new bride.

The video and pictures shows Raghav clasping Parineeti affectionately and obliging the paparazzi who had shown up at the airport.

Raghav looked dapper in a mehndi green-coloured kurta, paired with a white pyjama and a floral sleeveless Nehru jacket.

After getting married on September 24 at a luxury hotel in Udaipur, Parineeti and Raghav shared photos of their private ceremony on Instagram on Monday.

For the wedding, Parineeti wore a pearl white ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra; Raghav was styled in the same colour as per the theme by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the ‘vidaai’, the song ‘Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey’ picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.

Sharing the photos, Parineeti wrote on Instagram (and Raghav shared on X): “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now.”