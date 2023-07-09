scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'MI 7' actress Hayley Atwell breaks silence on romance rumours with Tom Cruise

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) British-American actress Hayley Atwell has spoken up on rumours of romance with Tom Cruise . The actress, 41, and her 61-year-old in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ co-star have been plagued by speculation they have extended their chemistry beyond the silver screen.

At the time of filming the latest installment of the film franchise, romance rumours began to swirl but it seems there wasn’t any truth to them, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Hayley has poured cold water on the rumours by describing Tom as like an ‘uncle’ to her. The British star also said that she would turn to him for advice during filming. She said that she thought the rumours were “weird” and that she was upset when they began.

Speaking to The Independent she said: “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about’. Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss? It’s upsetting.”

She further mentioned, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “When I’ve talked to him about it, he’d be like: ‘You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn’t matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is.'”

The actress became engaged to songwriter and composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April. Ned announced the news on Instagram revealing that he proposed while on a trip to Venice.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Govt to draft rules requiring health, finance influencers to run disclaimers
Next article
Taylor Swift hugs her ex Taylor Lautner onstage; he says: 'I'm honoured to know you'
This May Also Interest You
News

Taylor Swift hugs her ex Taylor Lautner onstage; he says: 'I'm honoured to know you'

Health & Lifestyle

Govt to draft rules requiring health, finance influencers to run disclaimers

Technology

Instagram testing Live Activities feature on iOS

News

Chris Martin makes a video cameo at Elton John's final show

Technology

iQOO Neo 7 Pro a sheer delight for avid mobile gamers in India

Technology

Deep sleep brain waves can predict next-day blood sugar levels

Technology

Patchy coverage, less affordable handsets delay mass 5G adoption in India

Health & Lifestyle

Unsupervised Vit-D use over a long time leads to complications: Expert

Technology

Twitch introduces new Clip Editor features, Discovery feed & more

Technology

YouTube testing AI-generated quizzes

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 90 mn sign-ups

News

Motley Crue wrap up the European leg of their World Tour in Glasgow

News

Payal Dev set to collaborate with Udit Narayan for new monsoon track ‘Baarishon’

News

Internet calls out SRK for persisting Lady Gaga to take his 'watch' in resurfaced video

News

Bradley Cooper ventures into world of podcast with inspiring tales

News

Sunny Leone gears up for new film project

News

Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' unveils merchandise ahead of its Comic-Con launch

News

Kate Hudson dances with fiance Danny Fujikawa at Bruce Sprinsteen's Hyde Park show

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US