Mimoh Chakraborty books five projects of varied genres

Mumbai, Oct 03 (IANS) Actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty, professionally known as Mimoh, who was recently seen in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’, has bagged five projects of different genres. The actor will be seen in tentatively titled ‘Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past’ by Vikram Bhatt, ‘Mission Maajhi’ – a political drama, ‘Lanka’ – an action thriller where he will playing a cop, ‘Revolution’ – a web series, and ‘Oye Bhootnike’- a horror-comedy.

In all these years, the actor has had his own share of struggles and hardship but now looks all set to bring his A-game to the table with the new projects.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “My journey has been a rollercoaster ride in the literal sense of the term. I know for a fact that a lot of people had written me off after some projects didn’t deliver as per expectations.

“In fact, I believe strongly in this quote by Rocky Balboa that ‘It ain’t over till it’s over.’ In all these years, I have always believed that I am around and trying to do my best to grow as an artiste. I kept doing my bit to work on my craft and it seems like God has heard my prayers. I can’t wait to showcase my work to my audience.

“Having five projects is special. I always believe in the beauty of my dreams and I believe I am a fighter who can conquer any situation. I would urge others too to never stop believing and always thrive to push forward.”

