scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Ritu Varma, who essays the role of Mallika in the recently released anthology series ‘Modern Love Chennai, has shared that she connected quite well to her character because she herself is a hopeless romantic in real life.

‘Modern Love Chennai’ is a six-episode series and sees Ritu in the story titled ‘Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji’. The story follows her lifelong search for love and the perfect partner, shaped by her cinematic influences. However, there’s a twist: she consistently faces failure at every step.

Talking about her part in the series, Ritu Varma shared, “Our episode is a sweet and quirky story of a girl whose idea of romance comes from the movies she’s watched growing up and how those expectations affect her romantic relationships”.

She added, “But if she finds the love of her life or not is what the story is all about. I could relate a lot to the character because I am a hopeless romantic in real life. I am a sucker for romance so I could connect a lot to the character. I had a blast shooting for it with the entire team and I hope everyone enjoys watching it”.

Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, Modern Love Chennai brings together six creators of Indian Cinema-Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

The anthology series is streaming now on Prime Video.

–IANS

aa/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form
Next article
Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar
This May Also Interest You
News

Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar

Sports

IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda medicines act faster: BHU study

News

Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

Health & Lifestyle

When should a woman undergo mammography

Technology

Meta fined record $1.3 bn for violating EU data transfer rules

News

'Princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites,' says Janhvi Kapoor

News

'Foo Fighters' welcome new drummer Josh Freese

News

A small town singer inspired 'Mirzapur's' Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

Health & Lifestyle

Your hair may predict future risk of heart disease

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy survives spirited fightback to edge Brazil in a five-goal thriller

News

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'

Technology

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

News

Parineeti Chopra realised Raghav Chadha was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Technology

Wind energy may enhance coolant power needs in nuclear plants: IIT Jodhpur

Technology

Ex-SoftBank veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent Board Director

News

Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion

News

Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US