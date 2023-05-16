scorecardresearch
Month before 'Adipurush' release, Prabhas shares stunning new poster

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The countdown has started for the theatrical release of ‘Adipurush’. The movie will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, which will be followed by its theatrical release in India, exactly one month from today.

The makers of the film dropped a stunning new poster, featuring Prabhas as Raghava. Sharing the poster on social media, Prabhas wrote in the caption: “Mangalmay Har Bhakt Hoga, Jab Adipurush Ka Swagat Hoga. The devotion of everyone abounds as Adipurush’s arrival resounds, One month to go! Jai Shri Ram #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June!”

A mythological drama based on the Ramayana, the film has been written and directed by Om Raut. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and it has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Vatsal Sheth in the lead roles.

Its music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

With a budget pegged at over Rs 700 crore, it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

–IANS

newsline/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Manoj Bajpayee rehearsed his Sirf Ek Bandaa… monologue 100+ times
Manoj Bajpayee unveils 'Sahara Tu Mera' song teaser from 'Sirf Ek Bandaa…'
