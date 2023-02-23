scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

More social media following, more work: Bebika Durve's experience

Bebika Dhurve has put forth her views on how having a huge number of followers on social media helps in getting good work.

By News Bureau

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Bebika Dhurve has put forth her views on how having a huge number of followers on social media helps in getting good work.

Bebika has asserted that a number of actors in the industry are exploring opportunities because of their fan base.

However, she was quick to add that it doesn’t mean that this is the only criteria, and talent matters as well.

When asked if she agrees that actors get good work if they have a decent amount of followers on social media, Bebika said: “Yes, an established actor who has already created a good fan base on social platforms is approached for good projects because it also ensures a positive response and good viewership for the project and for that very well calculated decisions are made by the producers as well. They choose a celebrity who has a strong fan base and a strong number of Instagram followers. Instagram has now become the LinkedIn for actors.”

She added: “Eighty per cent of the actors in the industry with a huge following on social media get more number of projects. However, I don’t have a huge number of followers but still I am striving to reach somewhere. So it’s a myth that if the actor is having fewer followers, then he/she will not have work, because whenever I have got rejected from a project, it’s mostly because of my body weight, not because of my followers.”

When asked if real talent is ignored because the prime focus is on the number of followers, she replied: “Real talent is not getting ignored because of the prime focus is on followers these days, because I have seen certain real-life scenarios around me. When I sit on the sets and I see the actors around me, I constantly try to analyse everyone and try to know about their journey. Actors like Paresh Rawal sir are never forgotten because of the characters they enacted. The audience will always shower love on such legends even though they don’t have many followers on social media.”

Previous article
Rose Khan recalls being bullied by her co-stars during initial days
Next article
LLC Masters: India Maharajas to face Asia Lions in opener on March 10
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya engages with heads of missions for deeper collaboration on PMBJP

Sports

Lewandowski slams 'painful' defeat against Manchester United

Sports

I_league 2022-23: Mohammedan sinks Sreenidi after 10-minutes-goal thriller lifts

Sports

Premier League: Vital weekend with Carabao Cup final in background

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Hosts South Africa march on to final with thrilling win over England

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: OTT is a massive wave but it is not the demise of Bollywood

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin end season with thrilling 4-3 win over NorthEast United

News

Oaf-Savera packs a surprise with Siddhant Chaturvedi at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Ancelotti vs Simeone: The key duel in the Madrid Derby of 2022-23 season

Sports

PVL 2023: Tensions high as Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers face off in Kerala derby

Sports

With win over Barca, Erik Ten Hag raises hopes of Manchester United bringing back glory days

Sports

Odisha enhances budget allocation for sports sector by 34%

Sports

Anamika, Kalaivani sail into semifinals at Strandja Memorial boxing

News

Sai Ketan Rao: Action sequences are my personal favourites

Health & Lifestyle

Cleaner air may boost children's lung capacity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Kazakhstan boy, 9, gets new life in India's first paediatric living donor intestine transplant

Health & Lifestyle

'Will be mental torture…': SC on a plea for postponing NEET-PG exam

Health & Lifestyle

Nasal decongestants may be linked to seizures, stroke: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Study confirms genetic link between migraine and blood sugar

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad traffic police constable saves life with CPR

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US