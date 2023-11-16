scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mouni Roy calls every step of her journey to stardom 'a learning experience'

By Agency News Desk

Actress Mouni Roy has carved quite a niche in the world of entertainment. From humble beginnings to rising on her own merit to being praised for her performance in ‘Sultan of Delhi’, Mouni has called every single step of her journey to stardom a learning experience.

Reflecting on her journey to getting where she is now, the ‘Brahmastra’ actress said: “Every step of this journey has been a learning experience, full of love and support. I am overwhelmed by the affection and am deeply grateful. Here’s to continuing this beautiful journey together!”

Essaying the role of Nayantara Gangopadhyay, the actress has received a lot of praise for her performance in the crime-thriller series, despite the show itself not being too well-received.

On the screen, Mouni Roy will next be seen in ‘The Virgin Tree’ which is currently under production. Apart from that, she is also a judge in the Bengali-language reality show ‘Dance Bangla Dance 12’, and the host of the reality-TV show ‘Temptation Island India’.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Khushali Kumar is on run from ghosts of her past in ‘Starfish’ trailer
Next article
Dr. Reddy's launches wearable migraine management device in India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US