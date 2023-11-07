scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mouni Roy reveals key to strong relationship: 'Don’t talk about your ex too much'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy has shared some important love tips to strengthen relationship.

The actress said not talking too much about the former partner and not overthinking is the mantra to a perfect relationship.

Here’s what Mouni, the Queen of Hearts from Temptation Island, shared:

Take Interest in Your Partner’s Interests:

Building a common ground is crucial for a thriving connection. Mouni emphasises the importance of sharing interests to engage in activities together and deepen the bond.

Don’t Talk About Your Ex Too Much:

Avoid delving into the past excessively. Mouni advises against oversharing about ex-partners, as it can potentially bother the current partner and hinder the growth of a relationship.

Don’t Overthink!

Overanalysing every aspect of a relationship can lead to unnecessary complications. Mouni encourages going with the flow, allowing connections to develop organically.

Don’t Forget to Have Fun:

Embrace the little joys in relationships. Having fun together strengthens the bond. As Mouni suggests, a touch of playfulness can be a powerful ingredient for a lasting and fulfilling connection.

‘Temptation Island India’ streams on JioCinema.

–IANS

dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sana Sayyad, Aishwarya Khare & Navika Kotia to groove on ‘Ghoomar’, ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ in Diwali episode
Next article
Rohini Molleti wishes her acting icon Kamal Haasan on his 69th b'day
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US