Mrunal Thakur shares her secret ingredient to ‘focus’

Mrunal Thakur says her secret ingredient to focus on things is coffee, going by a post she shared on social me

Mrunal Thakur shares her secret ingredient to ‘focus’
Actress Mrunal Thakur says her secret ingredient to focus on things is coffee, going by a post she shared on social media. Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot. In the images, she looks into the camera lens as she gets clicked. Another picture shows the actress dressed in an all-black outfit. She completed her look with smokey eyes and nude lips.

“Hocus Pocus… I need coffee to focus,” she wrote as the caption for the image.

Mrunal started her journey in acting with television where she starred in ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She then gained the spotlight for her impeccable work in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

In 2018, she stepped into the world of cinema with ‘Love Sonia’. She then starred in ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Hi Nanna’.

The 31-year-old star will reportedly next be seen in ‘Family Star.’

