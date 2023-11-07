Mrunal Thakur supports Rashmika Mandanna after her deepfake video goes viral

Actress Mrunal Thakur on Tuesday came out in support of Rashmika Mandanna, over the deepfake video of the latter, that went viral on social media, and said “shame on people who resort to such things”. Mrunal also lauded Rashmika for speaking up, and addressing this issue.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal wrote a note, which read as: “Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you Rashmika Mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent.”

“Everyday there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, as a society? We may be actresses in the “limelight” but at the end of the day each one of us are human. Why aren’t we talking about it? Don’t remain silent, now is not the time,” the note added.

Earlier, taking a strong stance against the viral deep fake video of her, Rashmika had penned a long note on social media, and said: “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deep fake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” she added.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also took a stand for his ‘Goodbye’ co-star Rashmika, and demanded a legal action in the matter.

Meanwhile, on the work front Rashmika has ‘Animal’, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in her kitty.