‘My mom used to make my hairstyle like Dev Sahab’, says Jackie Shroff on late actor’s centenary

Actor Jackie Shroff, who has now become a rage on Instagram owing to his simple food recipe, has reminisced about his bond with the actor Dev Anand on his centenary on Tuesday. Jackie Shroff took a stroll down memory lane as he recalled his first meeting with the late actor.

Being amongst the very few actors who got to work with Dev Sahab in person, Jackie shared how not just he, but his mom also was a big fan of Dev Anand.

Talking about the same, Jackie said, “I met Dev Sahab 40 years ago, and it was magical like a dream come true. My mom used to make my hairstyle like Dev Sahab. I was always fascinated with his romantic songs. I met him at his office for the first time, and I nearly fainted looking at him”.

Jackie played the second villain in the film ‘Swami Dada’ which was directed by Dev Anand and T.K. Desai.

He further mentioned, “He would always call my name three times, and he had even given me a role. I still can not get over that dream. Dev Sahab always stood. He was always full of energy. He taught me to think a step ahead. There has been no one like him ever. He was an icon. He was like my God.”

Jackie’s bond with Dev Anand was quite special as Dev Anand referred to Jackie as his spiritual friend in an autograph.

Sharing these beautiful memories, Jackie also shared his favourite films of Dev Anand, as he said, “‘Guide’ always stayed with me, his aura in the film was fantastic. ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ and ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ are also among my top favourites. I can watch his films again and again”.