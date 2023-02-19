scorecardresearch
'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter Andre contemplated semi-retirement at 50

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) The ‘Mysterious Girl’ hitmaker Peter Andre is turning 50 on February 27, and he’s admitted having the thought of entering the next decade cutting back on work and spending more time with his family. But when the world was locked down, he became “hungry for work”.

Speaking to Woman magazine, he said: “I was properly stressing when it was looming, and now I think, no, let’s go; I feel so young. I thought by the time I turned 50 I was going to semi-retire, and then COVID-19 came along and I was like, ‘Er, no, I don’t think that’s going to happen. Now, I’m really hungry to work.”

The father of four, who has Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, with his wife Emily, as well as Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with ex-wife Katie Price – is set to celebrate his 50th birthday in Dubai.

He recently told OK! magazine: “I’ll be in Dubai with the whole family. I guess it’s a bit of a birthday celebration. I mean, I’m not 50 until the end of the month so I’m getting in early – lol.

“I was always a bit freaked out about turning 50, but it’s coincided nicely with me celebrating 30 years in the industry.

“Focusing on the 30 and not the 50 sounds better!”

In 2022, Pete claimed that he and his wife “love the idea” of having another baby.

Despite this, the pop star and Emily were undecided about having another child together.

Peter – who married Emily in 2015 – said: “We do talk about it all the time, but one minute we’re a ‘yes’, and the next we’re a ‘no’. We love the idea of having one more child, because the two we have together are the most amazing kids – but that thought usually lasts until we see other people with screaming babies! I don’t know. Maybe Junior will be bringing our grandchild to visit in the next 10 years. Ha!”

–IANS

dc/kvd

