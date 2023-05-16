Nagesh Kuknoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Bapat, who is gearing up for the new season of ‘City of Dreams’, has shared how director Nagesh Kuknoor influenced the actress in her, and impacted her choices.

Talking about their bond, Priya Bapat said, “I believe 100 per cent that Nagesh Kuknoor has had a great impact on me as an actor. Working with him was the best thing that has ever happened to me in my entire career. I believe that working with Nagesh Kukunoor Sir is actually rediscovering yourself as an actor, because he really makes you understand and discover new things in yourself that probably exist and are there in you but you have never seen them.”

She added, “You don’t look at yourself as an actor in those ways, so he will help you rediscover and unlearn a couple of things. I think those were the best things I learnt from Nagesh sir.”

The show also stars Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Kukunoor, the series will stream from May 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

