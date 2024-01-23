HomeBollywoodNews

Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav call on Himachal CM

ana Patekar and Rajpal Yadav, producer Anil Sharma and other crew members of the film ‘Journey’ called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu at his official residence Oak Over

By Agency News Desk
Cine stars Nana Patekar and Rajpal Yadav, producer Anil Sharma and other crew members of the film ‘Journey’ called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu at his official residence Oak Over, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister apprised them that the state is promoting film production as Himachal has been blessed with rich culture, history and picturesque locations.

To promote Himachal as a favourite destination, the government has formulated a comprehensive film policy and is planning to set up a film facilitation cell in the Department of Information and Public Relations as a single window platform for granting permission within three working days, he said.

“Our government will offer more developed film shooting locations to film producers with improved amenities,” Sukhu said, adding that the government will allow the film units engaged in outdoor shooting in the state to use airstrips and helipads located across Himachal.

The Chief Minister also said the government is also planning to institute annual film awards for quality films, with at least 50 per cent shooting in the state. To create a film development fund for organising festivals, awards and related activities is also under consideration, he added.

