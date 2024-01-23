Selena Gomez reflects on body changes in then & now Instagram posts

January 23, 2024
0
(0)
Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about her body image.

 Singer-actress Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about her body image.

The singer recently shared a series of Instagram stories, showing off her body in photos from over the years.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star, 31, first shared a photo from an earlier date, where she’s photographed wearing a zebra bikini, reports People magazine.

In the Instagram story, Selena wrote: “Today I realised I will never look like this again”.

She followed up the first photo with a more recent bathing suit image. This photo showed Selena in a black, high-waisted bikini bottom with a white tube-top bikini top.

As per People, the second Story caption read, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me”.

Her recent posts follow her previous body positivity messages, along with the instances when she’s called out body-shamers for sharing unpleasant comments about her body.

People further states that in April 2022, the ‘Selena + Chef’ star called out body shamers who criticised her appearance.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway”, she said in her TikTok Stories.

” ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh’.”

“B****, I am perfect the way I am,” she added.

“Moral of the story? Bye.”

You May Like This

Recent Post

Latest Articles

Jaya Bachchan gets angry with Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in Parliament

Jaya Bachchan gets angry with Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’

Payal Dev and Agni – Party Fever Song Lyrics featuring Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri

Payal Dev and Agni – Party Fever Song Lyrics featuring Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri

Mahesh Bhatt’s mother worried when gave Muslim name to his daughters

Mahesh Bhatt’s mother worried when gave Muslim name to his daughters

Jaya Bachchan gets angry with Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in Parliament

Jaya Bachchan gets angry with Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – Ae Dil Zara Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – Ae Dil Zara Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu,

Payal Dev and Agni – Party Fever Song Lyrics featuring Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri

Payal Dev and Agni – Party Fever Song Lyrics featuring Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri

Hina Khan sporting a black cap in new video amid hair loss from breast cancer treatment; Fans call her ‘Strongest woman’

Hina Khan sporting a black cap in new video amid hair loss from breast cancer

Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in yellow suit; Fans call her ‘Param Sundari’

Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in yellow suit; Fans call her ‘Param Sundari’

Mirzapur Season 3 Review

Mirzapur Season 3 Review

“Mirzapur” Season 3 Trailer Review: A Gripping Saga of Power, Revenge, and Intrigue

“Mirzapur” Season 3 Trailer Review: A Gripping Saga of Power, Revenge, and Intrigue

Related Posts

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the  entertainment industry.

Quick Links

Social Networks

Dailymotion Facebook-f Flipboard Instagram Bitbucket Linkedin Pinterest Telegram X-twitter