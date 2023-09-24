scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nana Patekar shares ‘biggest advantage’ of being an actor

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran star Nana Patekar, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, says the biggest advantage of being an actor is that they have a way of taking out our frustration with the help of a camera.

In a conversation with media personnels in the capital, Nana was seen talking about advantages of being an actor.

He said: “The biggest advantage of being an actor is that we have a way of taking out our frustration with the help of a camera. If I didn’t have this medium, I would have gone mad. Anyway, I am called mad. This is such a big medium for us.”

Nana was then asked about working in south films, as they are currently creating waves.

“Kaala. I had done that in Hindi then dubbed it in Tamil. They wanted 2-3 lines and I said like let me just dub more lines and that’s how we did the entire film. The thing is you can dub but the language isn’t yours so the expression wouldn’t come. That’s why I don’t do it,” he added.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Vaccine War’ is touted as India’s first bio-science cinematic endeavour. It talks about the scientists pivotal in developing the indigenous BBV152 vaccine, commonly known as Covaxin.

The film also stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda. The film is scheduled to release on September 28 in 10 different languages.

–IANS

dc/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Joginder, Abhirup eliminated; Prince gang takes lead again in ‘Roadies’
Next article
How Mozart’s daily routine fascinated Samantha the most
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US