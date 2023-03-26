scorecardresearch
Nani's 'Dasara' sets get authentic touch from director's own life

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) Tollywood actor Nani starrer ‘Dasara’ will be his first pan-India project and the team has been sparing no effort to make it stand out.

Interestingly, the film’s writer and director Srikanth Odela brought expert detailing to the sets and its intricacies since his father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines, lending an extra layer of authenticity to the story and the visuals.

A massive set spread across 25 acres was built, recreating the world of coal mining. Close to 300 junior actors apart from the primary and supporting cast were present on the set every day and at times over 2000 artists and technicians filled the set on crucial days. The film was shot across 120 days amidst the dust and grime, with most days clocking in a 24-hour schedule.

Additionally an entire village set was also created complete with all amenities for those working on the film. If that wasn’t all, an elaborate train track was also built on the set through which trains would run, creating an entire world just for ‘Dasara’ across these 25 acres.

Director Srikanth Odela says, “I envisioned ‘Dasara’ to be raw and real and we are so happy to bring that authenticity to audiences across the country. A massive set was constructed from scratch with a coal mine setup, a village setup, a railroad and thousands of artists and technicians would be present on our bustling sets for days on end. We had created our own little world for Dasara, so as to offer audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Stepping into the shoes of Dharani, a hustler driven by his ambition and love, South superstar Nani in this action-packed entertainer grapples with the village’s best kept secrets.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar.

Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc, the film is all set for its big nationwide release on March 30.

–IANS

pvn/uk/

Odours from other people's sweat may help treat mental health issues: Study
Kunal is like a baby who has grown up in front of my eyes: Ashwini Kaleskar
