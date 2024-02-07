HomeBollywoodNews

Nikkhil Advani’s directorial ‘Vedaa’, starring John Abraham to hit theatres on this date

Six years since their successful collaboration on 'Batla House', Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham reunite to bring forth yet another compelling story.

By Editorial Desk
John Abraham and Sharvari in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa

Director Nikkhil Advani’s high-energy action-drama, ‘Vedaa’, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari is all set to release on the big screen. Brace yourselves for a riveting cinematic adventure as this adrenaline-pumping film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 12th this year, promising an indelible and immersive experience for audiences.

Six years since their successful collaboration on 'Batla House', Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham reunite to bring forth yet another compelling story. Expressing excitement, Director Nikkhil Advani says, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."

More on the project, Madhu Bhojwani, Producer, Emmay Entertainment states, “We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience.”

After the triumphant success of ‘Pathan’, John Abraham makes a return to the big screen and will be seen sharing screen space with promising talent Sharvari, for the first time ever. The film promises a dynamic collaboration between the seasoned actor and the emerging star, offering a fresh and engaging cinematic experience.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, expresses pride in our association with ‘Vedaa’. He says, “The film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The collaboration with John and Nikkhil adds an extra layer of anticipation and we are pleased to announce the release date.”

Talking about the film and the collaboration, Minnakshi Das, Co-Producer, JA Entertainment says, “The film is a unique blend of action, suspense, and emotion, and I’m confident that audiences will be on the edge of their seats from start to finish. We are proud to present this thrilling cinematic experience, and we can’t wait for everyone to witness it on the big screen.”

Directed by Nikkhil Advani & written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
