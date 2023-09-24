scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nimrat Kaur’s ‘golden weekend’ is all about prayers, food, and beauty of Punjab

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is known for her roles in ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Dasvi’ etc, on Sunday gave her fans a sneak peek into her “golden weekend”.

She was born into a Sikh family in Pilani, Rajasthan. Her father was an Indian Army officer. Her family lived in Patiala, Punjab, and she studied at Yadavindra Public School, Patiala.

Nimrat, who is on a visit to Punjab, on Sunday shared a glimpse of her travel. Taking to Instagram, the actress gave a colourful glimpse of the northern state, leaving her fans in awe of her photos.

She shared photos from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Nimrat wore a pink floral salwar suit, with minimal makeup.

In some photos, she is sitting crosslegged in front of the temple, and is posing for the lens. She captioned it as: ‘Satnaam Waheguru’. Nimrat dropped a glimpse of ‘Guru da Langar’.

She is seen relishing an authentic Punjabi thali which includes- naan, sarso da saag, and raita at Kesar Da Dhaba, Amritsar. In the Instagram Stories, she gave a glimpse of Beas River in Punjab.

She gave a glimpse of her “breakfast view”, which was a farm. The food includes- ‘aloo paratha, tea, pickle and curd’. She wrote: “best waala farm to table food!”, “Aaloo da praantha and my heart melting on it…”, “garam garam chaaa”.

In the string of photos, she can be posing in front of ‘Gurdasram Jalebiwala’, and ‘A-One Kulfa’. Nimrat captioned the post as: “Golden weekend… #autumnsolstice #merapunjab #fullheart #fullertummy #BharatKiNimrat”.

Aditi Rao Hydari commented on her post and wrote: “pretty”, Rahul Dev dropped a red heart emoji.

Fans wrote: “Blessing my timeline with a picture of my hometown Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji di fateh! Sarbat da bhala”, “Sukooooooon”, “That pic of you sitting cross legged in front of the Golden Temple”, “Pure BEAUTY”, “You are gorgeous”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat was seen as Bimla Devi in social comedy film ‘Dasvi’, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. She was also seen as Nandita Mehra in web series ‘School of Lies’.

Nimrat next has “Happy Teacher’s Day” in her kitty.

–IANS

sp/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rare gene variants causing hereditary hair loss in men identified
Next article
Divya Dutta watches ‘Guide’ in theater to celebrate 100 years of Dev Anand
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US