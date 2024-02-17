HomeBollywoodNews

‘Dangal’ director Nitesh Tiwari ‘shocked’ by Suhani Bhatnagar’s death: ‘Such a happy soul’

Nitesh Tiwari has expressed shock at the sudden demise of Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer film.

By Agency News Desk
‘Dangal’ director Nitesh Tiwari has expressed shock at the sudden demise of Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer film. He said it the news is heartbreaking, adding that “she was such a happy soul”.

Suhani, who passed away at the age of 19, succumbed to her untimely death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Saturday morning after an adverse reaction to medication that had been prescribed to her for the accumulation of fluids in her body.

Expressing shock over the loss of the young actress, who appeared in ad commercials before choosing to focus on studies, Tiwari said: “Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family.”

Suhani’s final rites will take place in Faridabad’s Ajronda crematorium.

The biographical sports drama ‘Dangal’ narrates the story of Geeta and Babita Phogat, who became India’s first women wrestlers to appear in international competitions and win medals. It featured Aamir Khan as their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sanya Malhotra as Babita, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Geeta Phogat and Zaira Wasim as the young Geeta.

