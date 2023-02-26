scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nitish Bhaluni brings newness to the character of Tapu in 'TMKOC'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) ‘Meri Doli Mere Agna’ actor Nitish Bhaluni, who has been roped in to play Tapu in the longest-running show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, shared how the character is going to be different from the one played by Raj Anadkat for five years until he left the show in December 2022.

He also talked about the challenges of getting into the skin of his character.

He told IANS: “My role is very important in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. This Tapu will be different. He will not just be a leader of Tapu sena(5 youngsters who entertain everyone with their pranks), but he will also be more responsible. If anything is happening around him, he knows how to deal with it or take care of something or someone, what to do and what not to do. But everything will be in my style. I will add a new dimension to my own personality. I am sure people will notice, approve and love it.”

When asked why he accepted the offer, the ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ actor replied: “I said yes to this role because I used to watch this show since it began. This show is really close to my heart. Since 2008, my family and I have watched it together. My father strongly used to feel that Dilip ji is his friend. It was just a vibe of his, but I wanted to turn his dream into reality. I idiolised the character of Tapu and when I got the opportunity, it was a dream come true. I also fulfilled my father’s dream. When I was struggling in Mumbai for work, my mom and dad used to tell me to do characters like Tapu and here I am actually playing the same role.”

On briefing about the challenges of playing Tapu in the show, he said: “Whatever character I had played earlier was created in my imagination. I gave them my mannerisms, and style which I felt went perfectly with the character. But in the case of Tapu, everyone has seen Tapu and they expect a certain reaction and mannerisms from him. I have to earn the love of the viewers and I am sure that they will give it to me.”

The actor further recalled his journey in the entertainment industry and said: “I started my journey like any normal struggling person who comes to Mumbai. Basically, I’m from Rampur city in Himachal Pradesh. I started giving auditions and succeeded.”

“I started doing cameo roles, a TV show, and some ads too.

Ultimate is getting a chance as Tapu in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I had to get through 6 auditions, mock tests and a look test for this role. After clearing everything, I gave a personal interview. Then Asit ji had a meeting with my parents and after that, we also had one more meeting and then finally I was signed,” he concluded.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
Not surprised to see Australia struggle; some of the selections have been head-scratching, says Ian Chappell
Next article
IVF pregnancies likely to raise preeclampsia risk: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

IVF pregnancies likely to raise preeclampsia risk: Study

Sports

Not surprised to see Australia struggle; some of the selections have been head-scratching, says Ian Chappell

Sports

2nd Test: New Zealand defiant on follow-on as England push for victory

News

'Jehanabad – Of Love & War' has been a 'promotion' for Ritwik Bhowmik

News

Community service is 'the best thing' to have happened to Cardi B

Health & Lifestyle

Cheaper diagnostic tests in UP hospitals soon

Health & Lifestyle

E-coli presence confirmed in drinking water of Kerala college

Health & Lifestyle

Obesity can raise risk of death by more than 90%: Study

News

Ekta Kapoor comes out in support of Akshay Kumar after ‘Selfiee’ debacle

Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Reliance 1 win title with thrilling one-run win in final

News

After Jin, BTS' J-hope enlists for conscription in South Korea

News

Sachin Shroff gives life and love another chance, ties knot with Chandni

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I never like vice-captain in home conditions, says Ravi Shastri

News

Hailey reveals her 'favourite thing' about being married to Justin Bieber

Sports

Women's Pro Basketball League launched nationwide, first season in March

Health & Lifestyle

Fight your depression with pilates, yoga than with medicines

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestant impresses Rema Lahiri with her performance

News

Ace director Priyadarshan's 'Corona Papers' is set for April release

Sports

Selectors have got to make a decision: Mark Taylor on David Warner's Test future

News

Angela Bassett messaged Ariana DeBose after BAFTA Rap to 'make sure she was okay'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US