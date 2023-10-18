scorecardresearch
Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur to star in web-series ‘Pharma’

Cochin, Oct 18 (IANS) Nivin Pauly will be seen in the web series ‘Pharma’, which marks the actor’s very first long format web series.

Nivin said: “Really excited to be a part of Pharma and with the universe it creates. I think it’s a story that must be told and shared.” Rajit Kapur, a celebrated name in Bollywood, will also grace the screen, marking his return to Malayalam entertainment after a decade.

Rajit Kapur added, “Excited to join ‘PHARMA’, marking 25 years since my role in ‘Agnisakshi’. Eager to work with P R Arun and Kerala’s talented team. Trusting the well-prepared producers and their thorough research.”

While the director, PR Arun, said “Inspired by hundreds of True stories, Pharma is a story close to my life and heart.”

Directed by the dynamic PR Arun, the man behind the feature film ‘Finals’, the series promises a potent mix of drama and depth. It’s produced by Krishnan Sethukumar, under the banner moviee mill, who has been the mind behind cinematic gems such as ‘Unda’, ‘Ivide’, and ‘James And Alice’.

Abhinandan Ramanujam’s evocative cinematography, Jakes Bejoy’s soulful music, and Sreejith Sarang’s crisp editing promise a top tier viewing experience for fans. The series will air on Disney+ Hotstar

–IANS

