Nushrratt Bharuccha shares sneak-peek of ‘Akelli’

Nushrratt Bharuccha, is all set to headline another solo lead project titled 'Akelli'.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been in the news for her film ‘Chhorii 2’, is all set to headline another solo lead project titled ‘Akelli’.

The actress also shared a sneak-peek into the shooting of ‘Akelli’ on her social media.

In the picture shared on her social media, the actress’ reflection can be seen in the camera lens. A clapper board is also seen in the frame just beneath the lens hood. She wrote on the picture, “lights, camera”.

Meanwhile on the work front, she will be next seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming film ‘Selfiee’.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’ which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Malayalam star is also the co-producer on ‘Selfiee’.

In addition, Nushrratt is also shooting for ‘Chhorii 2’.

Every patient's death cannot be termed medical negligence, rules Kerala HC
Katherine Ryan feels Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating pattern is ‘creepy’
