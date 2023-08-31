Nushrratt Bharuccha got ‘dangerous threat’, had to relocate from Turkey to Uzbekistan for shoot

The team of Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer ‘Akelli’ had to change their shoot location from Turkey to Uzbekistan, after getting dangerous threats directed towards the lead actress. The sources claimed: “The production of the movie ‘Akelli’ experienced one tough curveball forcing the team to relocate their shoot from Turkey to Uzbekistan.

The trouble began when the production team received a dangerous threat directed towards lead actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, while they were in Turkey preparing for the shoot.”

“After completing the recce and survey of the location, the team was all ready to start preparation and shoot. However, the threat made the team choose a new location in Uzbekistan just 14 days before their shoot was supposed to start in Turkey. This decision was driven not only by safety concerns but also by the sensitive topic the film touched upon – through a terrorist organisation,” added the source.

Directed by Pranay Meshram, and produced by Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar of Dashami Studioz along with Shashant Shah, and Vicky Sidana, the film delves deep into themes of bravery, resilience, liberation.

Alongside Nushrratt, the film boasts a stellar cast, including international talents like Amir Boutrous and Tsahi Halevi. ‘Akelli’ is an intense thriller that delves into the gripping narrative of a young woman’s struggle for freedom.