scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nushrratt Bharuccha on working with Tsahi, Amir in ‘Akelli’: ‘Bahut maza aaya’

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen sharing screen space with 'Fauda' stars Tsahi Hallevi and Amir Boutrous in the upcoming film 'Akelli'.

By Agency News Desk
Nushrratt Bharuccha on working with Tsahi, Amir in 'Akelli'
Nushrratt Bharuccha _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen sharing screen space with ‘Fauda’ stars Tsahi Hallevi and Amir Boutrous in the upcoming film ‘Akelli’. Talking about working with them, the actress said that she has seen their series and praised the two.

“Of course I have seen the series and I have seen both of them,” Nushrratt said.

The actress then shared some favourite moments from the ‘Fauda’, which tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista’arvim unit and his team, in the first season, they pursue a Hamas arch-terrorist known as “The Panther”.

“It was nice to have that one recollect of his work but what actors. What people! So much fun shooting with them on set. Bahut maza aaya,” she added.

Gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Akelli’ directed by Pranay Meshram, she revealed: “It’s an inspiring thrilling story of a girl who is stuck in an unexpected situation about which we had recently heard about this country being attacked… just to know if this situation happens to you, what does that girl do and how does she survive or not.”

In the thriller film, which is slated to release on August 18, Nushrratt plays an “ordinary Indian girl” trapped in a combat zone who must battle for her life.

It marks the debut of Pranay as a director.

Pic. Sourcenushrrattbharuccha
4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tara Sutaria invited by Bhutan Royalty to attend annual international literary festival
Next article
Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from singer alleging sexual assault
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sports Ministry to fund Indian judo team for World Cadet Championship in Croatia

News

Ahead of 'Gadar 2' release, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel visit Attari-Wagah border

Technology

OpenAI to roll out 'huge set' of ChatGPT updates next week

Sports

IND vs WI: 'Team combination is our top priority’, says Yuzvendra Chahal on not getting regular chances

News

BTS star Jung Kook surprises fans as he hums 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol shares glimpse from her b'day: This day was filled with blessings and all the good things

Technology

Musk vs Zuckerburg cage fight to be live-streamed on X

Technology

Google rolling out linkable headlines feature in Docs

News

Katy Perry reveals motherhood delayed her new music

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands down South Africa to reach quarters

News

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from singer alleging sexual assault

News

Tara Sutaria invited by Bhutan Royalty to attend annual international literary festival

News

Anupam Kher misses late Satish Kaushik 'little extra' on Friendship Day

Sports

Inter Milan make bid for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Krepski

News

Jamie Foxx apologises for anti-semitic post

Feature

Wise to go back to old formula: Romance and drama

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out admin review feature for group chats on Android beta

Technology

Samsung keeps top spot in Q1 memory chip market despite downturn

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US