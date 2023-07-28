scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Odiya actress accuses producer of sexual harassment

A leading Odiya actress has accused film producer Dayanidhi Dahima of sexual harassment and lodged a police complaint against him.

By Agency News Desk

A leading Odiya actress has accused film producer Dayanidhi Dahima of sexual harassment and lodged a police complaint against him.

The actress has recently moved the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), Bhubaneswar. Following court order, a case has been registered against Dahima under different sections of IPC.

Talking to reporters, Soumyajit Biswal, the lawyer of the actress, said: “Both the producer and the actress developed a relationship after working together. After some time, the producer objected to the actress working in other projects. He wanted to use my client’s goodwill for his benefit and establish himself as a director in the industry.”

“When the actress denied, the filmmaker started humiliating her publicly by creating fake accounts on social media and also indulged in her character assassination,” claimed Biswal.

“The accused also threatened her mother and minor brother by making numerous calls. He also harassed her by dropping by at her shooting sets, her residence and even college,” the lawyer said.

“The actress tolerated the harassment for nearly two years. In March this year, the actress moved to the Laxmisagar police station against the producer. However, the case was compromised when the accused agreed in writing not to harass her any more. Still then, he continued his activities. Even, he has taken some money from the actress,” Biswal alleged.

Now, on the direction of the JMFC court, the Laxmisagar police station registered a case against Dahima on July 25 under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

The film producer is yet to comment on the issue.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues replaces injured Heather Graham at Northern Superchargers
Next article
GoT's Jack Gleeson unrecognisable in new 'Famous Five' role
This May Also Interest You
News

Shreya Ghoshal collabs with Afroto: 'Sunn Beliya' is seamless confluence of two cultures, styles

Technology

Swine flu strain passed from humans to swine 400x since 2009: Study

News

Vishwajeet Pradhan as 'Prajapati Daksha' to host 'Prayag Yagya' in 'Shiv Shakti'

Sports

WI vs IND: Felt good that somebody took a nice catch on my bowling, says Jadeja on Kohli's stunning grab

News

$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift dropped

Technology

IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded operating loss of $136 mn in FY23: Report

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England inch closer to knockout stage after overcoming Denmark

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi reunites with Sachin Kundalkar for Marathi film 'Gulabjaam 2'

News

GoT's Jack Gleeson unrecognisable in new 'Famous Five' role

Sports

The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues replaces injured Heather Graham at Northern Superchargers

News

5 most googled contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2'

Sports

WI v IND: Kuldeep has worked on his bowling and the results are showing, says Hanuma Vihari

Technology

Dunzo to pay 12% annual interest on withheld salaries: Report

Technology

AMD to invest $400mn to expand research, development operations in India

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shakes a leg to ‘Mentirosa’ on her perfect ‘girls trip’ to Bali

Sports

Mary Waldron, Ireland's most-capped female cricketer, retires from international cricket

News

Steven Spielberg to be honoured with Eva Monley Award

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika Bhatia for not doing duties properly

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US