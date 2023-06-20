scorecardresearch
On a break from Eras Tour, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid out for girls' night in NYC

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 20 (IANS) Pop singer Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls’ night out with supermodel pal Gigi Hadid in New York City.

Swift, 33, is on a short break from her Eras Tour.

As per People, after wrapping her Friday and Saturday shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer and her model friend Gigi Hadid were spotted together walking arm-in-arm outside Nobu Downtown in New York City on Sunday night.

The Grammy-winning singer wore a black turtleneck halter jumpsuit with black cutout heels and carried a cream-colored shoulder bag, while Hadid, 28, opted for colourful jewellery, a white crop top, and a black maxi skirt with a pair of black loafers and a matching handbag.

The two stars have been besties for nine years.

The two friends had stepped out for a girls’ night in the city in April with close friends Blake Lively and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

Swift is currently in the middle of the US leg of her tour. She released her 10th album ‘Midnights’ in October, and is gearing up for the release of the re-recorded ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ on July 7.

–IANS

anv-dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Aaron Taylor Johnson shows Kraven's killer passion in 'Kraven The Hunter' trailer
Lucky Ali, Eliezer Botzer's new collab video concluded during war in Ukraine
