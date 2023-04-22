scorecardresearch
On Akshaya Tritiya team Adipurush launches the powerful poster of Raghav starring Pan-India superstar Prabhas and on public demand drops divine 60 second lyrical of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages!

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya that is remarked as an auspicious day for new beginnings and eternal prosperity

By Pooja Tiwari
Adipurush launches the powerful poster
On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya that is remarked as an auspicious day for new beginnings and eternal prosperity, team Adipurush releases a reverberating lyrical audio clip of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Composed by musical duo Ajay-Atul who is known for their energetic devotional numbers yet again captivates the fans with the eternal chants of Jai Shri Ram that has been celebrated for years and will continue in the future as well. Considering the enthusiasm surrounding the song and fulfilling the special requests by fans, the team now releases the multilingual versions of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Complementing the track is the magnificent poster of Raghav featuring Pan-India superstar Prabhas that radiates power, valour and strength personifying the mighty Prabhu Shri Ram in all his glory. An embodiment of virtue, generosity and strong character, Raghav symbolizes एक- वचनी, the importance of standing by one’s words & commitments and एक – बानी as he achieved goals with a single arrow. This divine tribute adds to the zeal of festivity as virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram radiating in the poster along with the majestic chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ translate into everlasting eternity.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

