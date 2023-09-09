scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ayan Mukerji: Brahmastra 2 & 3 ‘in progress’

By Agency News Desk
Ayan Mukerji: Brahmastra 2 & 3 'in progress'
Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra poster _ pic courtesy instagram

As his film ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ completed one year in Hindi cinema on Saturday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji debunked all rumours of the franchise getting shelved and said that the second and third installments of Brahmastra are “in progress.”

There were rumours doing the rounds that parts two and three of Ayan’s dream project have been shelved.

He took to Instagram, where he shared a video comprising scenes from the film and wrote: “On 9th Sept 2022 we introduced you to a world of astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. Brahmastra part two and three development in progress.”

The filmmaker captioned the post: “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!”

‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ released in 2022 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Nargis Fakhri never gave a feeling that she is a star,' says Gagan Anand
Next article
Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani flaunt their dance moves on Jamna Paar; Fans react and says, ‘Everything is temporary but Abhishek ka Manisha ko uthana is permanent’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US