On Shivaji Jayanti, Sharad Kelkar recounts how Chhatrapati inspired him

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj played an important role in his life and career as he remembered Marataha warrior king’s legacy and ideology on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been a source of inspiration for me since my childhood. His life and legacy have always fascinated me, and I have always felt a deep sense of pride in being associated with such a great historical figure. Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in ‘Tanhaji’ was a dream come true for me, and it was an honour to bring his story to life on the big screen,” he said.

Sharad is popular for his works in both films and TV. He did TV shows such as “Raat Hone Ko Hai”, “Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Bairi Piya”, among others and he also worked in movies like “Hulchul”, “1920: Evil Returns”, “Housefull 4”, “Tanhaji” in which he played the role of Shivaji Maharaj, among others.

“Today, on Shivaji Jayanti, I feel a strong connection with Shivaji Maharaj and his ideals. I believe we can all learn a lot from his leadership, courage, and commitment to his people. As we celebrate Shivaji Jayanti, I want everyone to remember Shivaji Maharaj and strive to uphold his legacy in our lives,” he added.

–IANS

ila/vd

