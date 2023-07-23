scorecardresearch
'Oppenheimer' bucks global numbers, leaves 'Barbie' far behind in the box office

'Oppenheimer' may have raised the hackles of Hindutva activists, but it has left 'Barbie' far behind in the box office.

By Agency News Desk
Oppenheimer and Barbie

‘Oppenheimer’ may have raised the hackles of Hindutva activists for the reading of the Bhagavad Gita in the middle of a sex scene featuring Cillian Murphy, who plays Robert Oppenheimer, and Elizabeth Pugh, but it has left ‘Barbie’ far behind in the box office.

According to the trade data website, Sacnilk, whereas ‘Barbie’ was expected to make around Rs 18.58 crore (gross collection, before deduction of taxes) by the end of Sunday, after a rather tepid Rs 5-crore opening on Friday and only slight increases thereafter.

Its rival in the ‘Barbenheimer’ sweepstakes, meanwhile, is most likely to end its first weekend with a collection of Rs 49.25 crore (gross), maintaining a steady flow of around Rs 17 crore on each of the first three days.

This is the polar opposite of the early (Thursday-Friday) box-office returns from North America, where ‘Barbie’ is the clear leader.

According to Deadline, ‘Barbie’ is poised for an estimated $300 million-plus worldwide by Sunday (eyeing $150 million-plus each, from North America and a combined 69 overseas markets). ‘Oppenheimer’ is pegged for a $165.9 million worldwide bow through Sunday, including $88.9 million internationally, Deadline adds.

Back in India, the Tom Cruise blockbuster, ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One’, continues to be the market leader, having made a gross collection of Rs 98.35 crore up till this past Friday, July 21, inexorably edging ahead of the two recent Hindi releases: ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
New variant of AsyncRAT malware 'HotRat' spreading via free, pirated software
Amitabh Bachchan says ‘work, medical restrictions kept him away’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ panel at San Diego Comic Con
Entertainment Today

